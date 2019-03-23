MADISON - We lost our mother and best friend, Veronica Miskelly, on March 7, 2019. We will remember her as the woman who loved her children and grandchildren fiercely, who was passionate about plants, politics, animals, and travel, and who chose laughter over tears. We will forever miss her laugh.
Ronnie was born on July 28, 1938, in Evergreen Park, Ill., the daughter of Paul Flynn and Kathryn Galella. She married Robert Miskelly on Oct. 12, 1957, and welcomed six children. From 1975 on, she raised her children as a single mother, devoting herself to caring for them and maintaining their home in Glenview, Ill.
In 1999, Ronnie moved to Madison, where she worked for Allstate Insurance. She tended gardens in her neighborhood, painted landscapes, devoured mysteries, cheered on the Chicago Cubs, and dined out with friends. An avid animal lover, Ronnie carried treats in her pockets for her favorite canines. She became "Nana Ronnie" to her friend Ruth's donkeys, and thanks to a web cam, kept a watchful eye on the eaglets in a nest high above Berry College in Georgia.
In her later years, she loved traveling with her children, such as exploring her roots in Ireland for her 70th birthday, visiting the Colosseum in Rome, and celebrating her 80th birthday in New York City. Ronnie had a ticket to the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Ga., this April. There were places left to go, and she was packed and ready.
Ronnie is survived by her sister, Mavis; sons, Tom, Mark, Steve, and Matt; daughter, Jen; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her 19-month-old son, Timothy; and her twin brother, Paul.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at FIRST UNITARIAN SOCIETY, 900 University Bay Drive, in Madison. An interment will follow this spring at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Ill., where Ronnie will be laid to rest beside her son.