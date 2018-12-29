MCFARLAND - Anna Elizabeth Mischnick passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 21, 2018, due to medical complications. After diagnosis and treatment for brain cancer in 2014, she was weeks away from being considered a cancer survivor. The limitations on her body due to cancer and its treatments did not prevent her from finding joy in any event, big or small.
Anna, of McFarland, Wis., is survived by her parents, Matt and Sara; siblings, Kate and Ethan; her paternal and maternal grandparents; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A visitation will take place on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE LIVING CHRIST, 110 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wis. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at the church, with Pastor Dan Kowert presiding, followed by a luncheon for anyone whose life was impacted by Anna and her family.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to the UW Kids Cancer Fund, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, or a scholarship fund at Anna's therapy clinic to provide funds for those who need it. Please direct those donations to the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ, marked for Anna's CI Scholarship Fund.
The family is being assisted by Rosman Funeral Home.