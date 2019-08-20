FITCHBURG - Sandra K. "Sandy" Mischke, age 82, of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Hannah's House, after living with dementia for many years. She was born on May 9, 1937, in Juniata, Neb., the daughter of Thayne “Jerry” and Alma Crosier. Sandy married William "Bill" Mischke on May 31, 1975, in Madison. She was a legal secretary in Madison for over 25 years.
Sandy faced dementia with grace, and bravely embraced the loss of her many talents. We will remember her as an amazing cook who loved to plan family gatherings that were filled with love and laughter. Sandy was a talented seamstress, creating hand-stitched quilts and wall-hangings that she sold and gave away to family and friends. She had a green thumb and happily spent hours and hours tending gardens at her house, her daughter's house, and at church. She would thoughtfully choose cards and gifts that were perfect for every occasion. Sandy loved music and movies. She was an avid Badgers and Packers fan. She loved Badger game days, tailgating, and traveling to away games, including bowl games. Sandy loved all that Madison had to offer, the Farmer's Market, Concerts on the Square, Drum and Bugle Corps performances, fireworks, annual Varsity Band Concerts, and more.
Sandy is survived by her children, Julie (Dennis) Ahnen and Sheryl McFerren; grandchildren, Jennifer, Heather, Megan and Cailin Ahnen; siblings, Ginny McDonald, Mike Crosier and Tom Crosier; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Bill Mischke.
A memorial service will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Rd., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, with the Rev. Sheryl Erickson presiding. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Memorials may be gifted in Sandy's name to the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center Fund.
Sandy and her family are grateful for the support that she received from many special people over the years, Dr. Wertsch, Dr. Hook and the staff at Wildwood Clinic who were always so patient and kind; Nancy G. who helped mom put words to her feelings for many years following her diagnosis; Sandy's friends and caregivers at All Saints and McKee Park Apartment, and the businesses in the area that created a dementia-friendly community without evening knowing it; the staff at Hannah's House East who provided loving personal care to Sandy during her last year of life; and Agrace HospiceCare staff who helped us through her last days. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.