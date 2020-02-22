Mirkin, Hilda

MADISON - Hilda Mirkin passed away on Feb. 10, 2020, in Madison, Wis., at the age of 93. Born in 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, Hilda was the youngest of three children. She was preceded in death by her parents Leah and Nathan Weber, her brothers Saul and Morris and her daughter-in-law Dr. Carole Mirkin (Gary). Hilda was happily married to her husband Morris Mirkin for 53 years, until his passing in 2008. Hilda was a proud graduate of The Ohio State University. When her children began elementary school, she returned to work and enjoyed a rewarding 25-year career teaching first and second grade. When she retired, she was active in the Youngstown Jewish community, running the Jewish Day School library and volunteering for the Temple El Emeth sisterhood. In 2009, she moved to Madison, WI, where her daughter Irene, son-in-law Barry and grandson Sam lived. She became an active participant in her independent living Capitol Lakes community, where she made many dear friends and enjoyed playing and teaching Mah Jongg.