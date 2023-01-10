Dec. 15, 1928 – Jan. 5, 2023

STOUGHTON — It is with great sadness that we announce that our mother, Minnie LaVina Novak (nee Fintelmann) died on January 5, 2023, at Skaalen Nursing Home in Stoughton after a prolonged residence there. She had recently celebrated her 94th birthday, having been born on December 15, 1928, at her parent’s home in the Town of Meeme, Manitowoc County, Wis. She was the daughter of Otto E. and Minnie M. (Lemke) Fintelmann and the youngest of six siblings.

Minnie graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1947, started working as a nurses aid, and then graduated as an RN from Mt. Sinai Hospital School of Nursing in Milwaukee, Wis., in 1952. Also in 1952, she married her beloved late husband, Frank W. Novak, also of Sheboygan. Throughout her nursing career, Minnie worked at hospitals in Sheboygan, Madison, Milwaukee, and Waukesha, Wis., and Hammond, Ind. Later in her career, Minnie was employed at Oakwood Lutheran Home, Madison, Wis., as the Assistant Nursing Inservice Director and later as General Staff Development Coordinator. Although she found learning, nursing, and teaching to be an endless source of satisfaction, she always considered “mother and wife” to be her primary and most fulfilling roles, which she performed wonderfully and she will be dearly missed by her sons.

Minnie is survived by her two sons, Michael (John Flynn) Novak, of Alva, Fla., and Mercer, Wis., and Steven (Fiona Cowie, deceased) Novak of Altadena, Calif., and their children Finley and Jacob; her sister-in-law, Vera Borin of Las Vegas, Nev.; and several of her Lemke cousins. She is further survived by 15 nieces and nephews along with other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Novak; and all of her siblings and their spouses — Adella (Henry) Cardinal, Ruth (Paul) Rogge, Arnold (Marion nee Blanke) Fintelmann, Alice (Victor) Meyer, and Clifford (Betty Jane nee Perman) Fintelmann.

A private gathering to celebrate Minnie’s life will be held later.