Minnich, Jerry Alan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON—Jerry Alan Minnich, July 6, 1933 – March 27, 2020

Writer, Publisher, and lover of Wisconsin, Jerry Minnich died in his Madison home on March 27, 2020.

Though born in Allentown, Penn. in 1933, he considered Wisconsin home from the year he arrived in 1965 to work as journals manager at the University of Wisconsin Press. He was a graduate of the Writer’s Workshop at the University of Iowa, where he met and married Julia Cole, the mother of his two children. His prolific writing career began at Rodale Press where he worked as an editor and writer for Organic Gardening and Prevention magazines in the early 1960’s.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

While raising a family in Madison in the midst of the protests and upheaval on campus during the Vietnam War, Jerry worked with dozens of writers at the UW press, shepherding new books into publication. Both he and his wife Julia were deeply involved in the peace movement, the presidential campaign of George McGovern in 1972, and those of progressive city and state leaders from Rep. Bob Kastenmeier to Mayor Paul Soglin. He wrote and published six books on gardening and plant care, none more successful than The Wisconsin Garden Guide, a mainstay for Wisconsin gardeners and an inspiration for dozens of other regionally-based gardening books that have since been published coast to coast.