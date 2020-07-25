Minihan, Susan Babich "Sue"

TOWN OF DUNN - Susan "Sue" Babich Minihan, age 77, of the Town of Dunn, passed away peacefully at home with her husband and daughter at her side on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Sue was born on June 7, 1943, to William and Rita (Skerski) Babich in Presque Isle, Maine. Sue married the love of her life, Edmond P. Minihan, on June 25, 1965. They began married life in Ann Arbor, Mich., and moved to the beautiful Town of Dunn, Wisc., in 1972. With her husband Ed, who became the Town of Dunn Chair in 1979, she made many lifelong friends and helped to create a close-knit community of lovers of the land. Sue loved to travel all over the country and world with Ed and they enjoyed life to the fullest in their 55 years of marriage. Sue enjoyed many beautiful times spent with her loving sister, Linda. Sue and Ed adopted their daughter, Joanne, and Sue loved being a hands-on grandmother to Lena and Emma, sharing with them her love of nature, books, farmer's markets, museums and musicals. Sue had a special way of making every day feel like a celebration. Sue loved to entertain and threw amazing parties. She excelled at helping her husband in all his many endeavors and enjoyed being his sous chef to create delicious and beautiful meals for friends and family. She was passionate about justice and equality in the world and was especially proud of meeting (and hugging) former Vice President Joe Biden.