Minardi, William Andrew

MADISON - William Andrew Minardi, 82, sailed away into the sunlight on May 31, 2020, from his last mooring at Agrace HospiceCare. Bill was born in Memphis, Tenn., grew up in Milwaukee where he attended Washington High School and UW-M. He served in the U.S. Air Force (Reserve). Successful in various jobs, running Beacon Ballfields with Jan was the best. He loved sailing on Lakes Winnebago, Michigan and Mendota. He was the beloved and respected as Dad and skipper of sons Andrew and Michael, grandson Jacob, as husband and treasured life partner of Janice. A memorial service will be held when appropriate at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Madison.