JANESVILLE / MAYVILLE / EVANSVILLE—Anthony J. “Tony” Milz, age 75, of Janesville, Mayville and Evansville, died Tuesday Jan. 29, 2019, at home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday Feb. 2, 2019, at WARD-HURTLEY FUNERAL HOME, Evansville. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery with Military Honors provided by V.F.W. Post 6905, Evansville. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com.