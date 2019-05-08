BEAVER DAM - Arlene I. Milton passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Dycora Transitional Health in Beaver Dam. Arlene was born on Sept. 13, 1923, to Hebert and Minnie Denzer in the Township of Honey Creek, Wis. She was baptized and confirmed in the Denzer EUB Church where she attended during her younger years, her great-grandfather having donated the land for the church and cemetery in the small town named after him.
On April 8, 1942, Arlene and George T. Milton were united in marriage in Ayer, Mass., prior to his being sent overseas with his U.S. Air Force unit. They later lived in New York, Pennsylvania, Alaska and then back to Wisconsin with their two children.
Arlene was very talented and enjoyed playing the piano and organ, crafts of all kinds, knitting, crocheting and gardening.
In her retirement years, she took lessons in oil painting and cake decorating and enjoyed sharing many wonderful creations with family and friends. She was a member of Zion Methodist Church and the women's Circle for many years, and later a member of Trinity Methodist Church.
Arlene is survived by her daughter, Barbara Schlinkert, and son, Karl (Frances) Milton; granddaughters, Lori (Mark) Hanson, and Debra Frame; great-grandchildren, Ashley Hanson, Hunter and Draven Frame; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; brothers and sisters-in-law, Orrin (Dorothy), the Rev. Lloyd (the Rev. C. Arlene), Merlin (Della) Arthur (Leoma) Delbert (Myrna); and son-in-law, Larry Schlinkert.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dycora Transitional Health for their care of Arlene during the past three years.
A Visitation will be held at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam, on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. The Funeral service will follow at the funeral home on Monday at 12 noon, with the Rev. Cherie Forret officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Memorials may be made to the Denzer United Methodist Church Cemetery, S8284A Denzer Road, North Freedom, WI 53951, for upkeep.