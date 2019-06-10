WATERLOO—Ronald Gene Millin formerly of rural Waterloo, more recently of Sun Prairie Healthcare Center in Sun Prairie passed away on June 9, 2019.
Ron was born July 12, 1928, in Patch Grove, Wis., to Ora and Alice (Bailey) Millin. He graduated from Patch Grove High School and the UW-Madison Short Course. Ron was a veteran of the Korean conflict. He married Bernadine Pink on February 19, 1955, in Lancaster, Wis. They farmed in the Patch Grove area and resided in the Beaver Dam and Madison area for a number of years until purchasing their farm in 1968 in rural Waterloo where they farmed for over 30 years.
Ron is survived by his spouse, Bernadine; children, Steve (Mary), Doug (Cathy), Jennifer (Jon) Sawle; along with 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Michael. He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Robert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Parish/St. Mary’s Church in Marshall, Wis. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will immediately follow the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Marshall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association or the Marshall High School Scholarship Fund.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home-Waterloo is caring for the family.