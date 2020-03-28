Milliken, Thomas James

You have free articles remaining.
MADISON, Wis./ RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Thomas James Milliken, 63, passed away from natural causes on Friday, March 20, 2020. Thomas was a longtime resident of Madison, Wis. but was currently residing in Rio Verde, Ariz. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, née Raether; children, Katherine and Charles; and siblings, Michael (Patty) Milliken, Kevin (Sharon) Milliken, Karen (Bruce) Jamison, and Susan (Thomas) Kroll.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, at which time a full obituary will be published.
