Milliken, Thomas James

Milliken, Thomas James

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis./ RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Thomas James Milliken, 63, passed away from natural causes on Friday, March 20, 2020. Thomas was a longtime resident of Madison, Wis. but was currently residing in Rio Verde, Ariz. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, née Raether; children, Katherine and Charles; and siblings, Michael (Patty) Milliken, Kevin (Sharon) Milliken, Karen (Bruce) Jamison, and Susan (Thomas) Kroll.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, at which time a full obituary will be published.

Milliken, Thomas James

Thomas Milliken
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Milliken as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics