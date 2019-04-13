VERONA - Rochelle E. "Shelly" Miller age 87, passed away peacefully in the presence of family and friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Willow Pointe Memory Care. Shelly was born on Jan. 22, 1932, in Chicago to William and Geraldine (Kerman) Joseph. She graduated from Wisconsin High in 1949 in Madison. She soon married and had five children, a daughter and four sons.
Shelly had a successful career in real estate that spanned over five decades starting at Empire Realty, Madison. She was one of the first female realtors in the city of Madison. She worked at Weber Realty for several years and retired from Restaino Bunbury. She also worked at several retail stores over the years, her favorite being at Talbots. She loved providing exceptional customer service and met many, many friends along the way.
Shelly was a very talented knitter, knitting special sweaters, hats and booties for family and friends of all ages. The best part of her creations were the special heart felt tags she would sew into her sweaters. She loved to dance and was an avid book reader. She would often find herself immersed in her favorite murder mystery novels until late into the night. Shelly loved to travel, especially to California to visit with many family members and grandchildren. She had a love of cats and cherished her furry companions over the years.
Shelly had a love that knew no boundaries for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren She will be remembered for her caring and very sweet manner toward anyone who was brought into her life. She was a beautiful woman of class that was admired by so many. Her words of love and affirmation will be remembered by all and held close to our hearts forever. We'll miss your hugs the most!
Shelly's survivors include her children, Wayne (Suzie), Laguna Hills, Calif., Mitchell (Tempest), Carlsbad, Calif., and Steven, of McFarland; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Cyrus Joseph of Atascadero, Calif.; along with very special nieces and a nephew, also in California. Shelly was preceded in death by a daughter, Constance "Connie" Miller; a son, Leslie "Les" Miller; her sister, Harriet Harris; and her parents, William and Geraldine Joseph.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the Golden Girls for their more than 40 years of friendship, love and care. We sincerely cannot come up with enough words to express our gratitude and love to you for bringing so much joy to Shelly's life and your advocacy for her over the years. Thank you for the pact.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday May 11, 2019, at TAMARACK TRAILS CLUBHOUSE, 110 S. Westfield Road in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made in memory of Shelly Miller to Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718. To view and sign this guestbook please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.