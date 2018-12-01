SUN PRAIRIE - Raymond C. Miller, age 92, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. He was born on Dec. 22, 1925, the son of Raymond and Lila Miller. Raymond married Lucille Knickmeier on Sept. 10, 1946. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II.
He worked for the Milwaukee Railroad and Verona Ready Mix until his retirement in 1986. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, playing Euchre and being with his family.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Lucille; children, Steven (Connie), Rick, Tom (Kathleen), Bob (Julie) and Debra Eveland; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and his twin sister, Marilyn Carrigan of Texas. He was preceded in death by his son, Gary; and nephew, Scott Carrigan.
A memorial Service will be held at DALE HEIGHTS PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 5501 University Ave., Madison, at 12 Noon, on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Military Rites will follow the service. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.