MADISON—Maxwell Anthony Miller, June 11, 1987—July 26, 2019.

Our beloved Maxwell left this earth unexpectedly due to heart failure. Sweet, sensitive, adventurous, kind, thoughtful son of Ken and Jayne; protective big bro-bro of Lauren (Michael) Pomaranski; soulmate of fiancée Danni Moody, their dog, Iggy; and amazing friend and family member. We celebrate Maxwell, his zest for life, his contagious smile and laugh, his ability to engage with anyone and light up every room he walked into. Our broken hearts cannot fathom hosting a funeral at present. Please make a contribution in Max’s name to a charity of your choice.

“Make yourself familiar with the angels and behold them frequently in spirit; for without being seen, they are present with you.—St. Francis De Sales

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

