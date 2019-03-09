MADISON - Matthew Robert Miller, age 41, passed away Feb.. 25, 2019. He grew up in Madison, and attended West High School, where he played saxophone for the pep band. He was on the rowing team of the Mendota Rowing Club. He graduated from UW-Madison, with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and a Minor in Spanish.
He joined the U.S. Army, where he learned Farsi and served in the Intelligence Corps. He spent time in Iraq and Afghanistan and trained troops going overseas at Fort Polk, La.
Matthew loved the peace of kayaking and being in nature. He enjoyed music and piano playing. He also loved philosophy and reading. He wrote poetry, essays and an unpublished novel. He was a master builder of original Lego objects.
Matthew is survived by his much-loved children, Gwyn, Tristyn and Teyla; his wife, Farresa; his parents, Robert and Lynette Miller; and siblings, Ann Miller and Jeffrey Miller.
A memorial celebration of Matt’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH of Madison.
In lieu of flowers, donations to a favorite charity that supports environmental protection in honor of Matt, or to the Outreach Fund of the First Baptist Church, Madison, are suggested.