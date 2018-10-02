BROOKFIELD—Mary Lee “Molly” Miller, found peace in the arms of her family on Sept. 30, 2018, at age 58. Beloved wife of Jim Miller. Dear mother of Daniel Miller, Sarah (Andrew) Gurbada and Jack Miller. Proud grandma of Felix Gurbada. Loving daughter of Harriet and the late Richard Huff. Sister of Bill (Sue) Huff and Peter Huff. Loved by relatives, friends and neighbors.
Molly was born Nov. 27, 1959, and raised in Madison. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin where she met and married Jim. Through the years, she touched the lives of many people. Molly had a kindness that would fall like a soft rain, and a selflessness that was always ready to be shared. She was an angel on earth.
The celebration of Molly’s life will be held at UNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH—CROSS OF LIFE CAMPUS, 20700 W. North Avenue, Brookfield, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Bread of Healing Clinic, 1821 N. 16th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53205, (breadofhealing-clinic.org); or Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, (tnbcfoundation.org). Condolences to www.krausefuneralhome.com.
