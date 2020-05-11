Miller, Mary Kathryn (Brader)

MADISON—Mary Kathryn (Brader) Miller, age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Care Center, in Madison, after a period of declining health. She was born on Nov. 18, 1930, in Madison, the daughter of Isaac and Stella Brader. Her childhood home was on West Doty Street and Mary Kay was a graduate of Edgewood High School, Class of 1948. She attended the University of Wisconsin where she joined the Alpha Phi sorority. Mary Kay married her high school sweetheart, Edward Miller, in 1951 at St. Raphael Church, Madison, and they enjoyed 51 years together before Ed preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 2002. Mary Kay and Ed lived in Des Plaines, Ill., from 1959-1993 where they raised their two children, David and Kathy. Ed worked for Walgreens Drug Company in Sales and Marketing and, after working at home raising children, Mary Kay worked for GTE Directories as a Treasury Operations Supervisor. Mary Kay was active in the Women’s Club at her church, St. Emily Catholic Church in Mount Prospect, Ill., and she and Ed enjoyed many friendships during their 34 years in Des Plaines.

After retirement, Mary Kay and Ed moved to the Lake Michigan shore in Algoma, Wis., until 2000 when they returned to their hometown area, settling in Middleton. While retired, Mary Kay involved herself in arts, social and historical organizations. She enjoyed many friendships, old and new, in her later years. Mary Kay moved to the All Saints Neighborhood on Madison’s west side in 2010 and then to SSM Health St. Mary’s Care Center in late 2018. Mary Kay had been blessed to have enjoyed the company of many family members and friends throughout her life and into her later years. She was well loved and loved well. Her sense of humor was entertaining, and she was always happy to hostess visitors, especially for a Packers game. Many praises and thanks to all the staff at both All Saints Neighborhood and St. Mary’s Care Center for their care and support over the years.