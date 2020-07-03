Miller, Marshall J. "Jerry"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORT WASHINGTON — Marshall J. “Jerry” Miller passed in peace at the age of 82 on June 25, 2020. Jerry is survived by his wife Emmy.

He was a loving father of two sons, Doug (who passed in 2015) of Port Washington, Wis. and Jim of Vail, Colo., and two daughters in law, Deb (Doug) and Michele (Jim); proud grandfather of Chelsea, Hilary, Jake, and Jenna.; Great Grandfather to Emmet and Clark.

Jerry was born in 1938 in Madison, Wis. to the late Rev. Dr. Ormal and Marian Miller and was raised in Topeka, Kan. and Madison, Wis. He received a BS degree from Washburn University in Topeka in 1960. His career was in the data processing field and was employed by IBM, the University of Wisconsin, the City of Madison, Phillips Petroleum Company and American Express.

Jerry loved Wisconsin Football. Actually, to be more accurate, Jerry loved the UW Band. He would go to Camp Randall, early, to see the band. He was most excited pre-game, at half-time and during the “5th Quarter”. The team can sometimes be up and down, but the band never disappointed.