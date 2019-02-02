MIDDLETON / MADISON - Margie Ann (Jennings) Miller, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Waunakee Manor Healthcare Center in Waunakee. She was born on Nov. 7, 1938, the daughter of Norman and Ethel (Hutter) Jennings of Arena.
Margie graduated from Madison Business College and worked for the State of Wisconsin for over 40 years. She worked at the Public Service Commission, the University of Wisconsin and served in various positions and offices in the State Assembly and retired from the Governor's Office in January of 2003. One of her proudest accomplishments was being one of two people to serve the entire 14 years of the Thompson Administration. After her retirement she spent more time with family and friends and did volunteer work. She enjoyed sports and was a true Wisconsin fan, watching the Badgers, Brewers, and Packers.
She is survived by her three children, Michael and David of Middleton and Nora of Madison; grandchildren, Dakota (Kersten Converse), Alisha (Collin Posselt) and Peter Randall; great-grandchildren, Xia and Diesel; and sister-in-law, Patricia Jennings of Arena. She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Darrell, Richard and Norman.
Per Margie's wishes a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at ST. BARNABAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 410 Cramer St., Mazomanie. Burial will follow at the St. Barnabas Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church prior to the Mass at 10 a.m.
The family would like to thank all of Margie's caregivers: Rose Randall who cared for her at home, Terri Patwell of Dean Medical Center, and the staff at Waunakee Manor and Agrace HospiceCare.