PARDEEVILLE - Jean Audrey (McVane) Miller was born to eternal life on March 19, 2019, at the age of 85 years. She was born on March 23, 1933, in Egg Harbor, Wis. She grew up in Marinette, Wis., and graduated from Marinette High School and Sonoma Community College in Fairfield, Calif.
She was the loving wife of Ronald Dean Miller; sister of Mary McVane, Jimmer McVane, Daniel McVane and Joanne Koss (Hilton); mother of Debora (Randall) Nischik, William Miller, Raine (Ronald) Benoy, and Glenda (Perry) Miller; loving grandmother of Jamie (Mike) Jerred, Jodie (Jamie) Kroll, Caylen (Amanda) Schroeder, Mallory Schroeder, Makenzie Schroeder, Jason (Brenda) Horstman, Rachel (Chad) Rury, Amanda Metcalfe, Alexandra (Mario) Millonzi and Devon Miller; and devoted great-grandmother of Bailey Jerred, Koen Jerred, Emma Horstman, Riley Horstman, Roman Kroll, Hattie Kroll, Ellianna Schroeder, Camille Schroeder, Foster Rury, Zoe Millonzi and Luca Millonzi. She was preceded in death by her father, William Earl McVane; mother, Ruby Sybil McVane (Hilton); brothers and sisters, William Jr. and Jonn McVane, Maxine Bohling, and Alice Barrette.
She was a teacher's aide for 28 years in the Madison School District. Once retired, she volunteered at the Pardeeville School District. Jean was a 36-year volunteer of Brat Fest and was a 44-year member of Beta Zeta a chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority, raising funds for St. Jude's Hospital. Faith played a central role in her life and she was a member of Wesleyan Church of Pardeeville since 1995.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 12 noon at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville, with the Rev. Chris Sherrick officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St Jude's Hospital, sent to Carol Beck, 5700 Prairie Stone Drive, McFarland, WI 53558. Donations will be greatly appreciated.
A special thank you to Baraboo Hospice House staff, Dr. Kristen Bradley, Dr. Schuster, and University of Wisconsin Hospital staff for the care and compassion Jean received.