NAPLES, FLA. - Janice Maxine Miller, 77, of Naples, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, after a long illness. She was born July 16, 1942, in Darlington, Wis., the daughter of Howard L. and Maxine A. (nee Taylor) Goodrich.

Jan was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, and the University of Florida. She was a physical therapist for 30 years, practicing in Akron, Ohio and Miami, Fla.

Interment will be in Darlington, Wis., following a private graveside service.

Jan had a passion for women's issues. Donations to a Women's Shelter of your choice are suggested.

