Miller, Gerald J. "Jerry"

MADISON - Gerald J. "Jerry" Miller, age 88, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born in Madison, Wis., on April 9, 1932, the son of Lester H. and Mary K. (Pankratz) Miller. He married Nancy Lou Reiter on June 14, 1958. He attended Randall Elementary and graduated from West High School, class of 1950. While in high school he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He was particularly proud of his service in the Korean War where he spent 13 months on the front line experiencing some of the most intense action of the war. He continued his service by transporting veterans for the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) after retirement.
He and his wife, Nancy, loved to travel and visited all the U.S. States and many foreign countries. Their highlight trip was a hike in the Himalayan Mountains of Nepal. He was meat manager for A&P, Piggly Wiggly, Eagle and Kohls Food Stores for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Nancy; sons, Clinton (Patty) of Rochester, Minn., and Scott (Sue) of Monte Vista, Colo.; grandchildren, Benjamin, Jack, Madison, and Augustus; and brothers, Lynn (Karen) of DeForest and Larry (Veryl) of The Villages, Fla. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Jean Halverson, and her husband, Donald Halverson.
A private family funeral service will be held at Luther Memorial Church, Madison, where he will be interred in the columbarium.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make contributions in remembrance of Jerry to Luther Memorial Church (www.luthermem.org) or DAV (www.dav.org) in support of disabled veterans. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonsfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.