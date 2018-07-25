DALTON / MARKESAN—Genevieve M. “Gen” Miller, age 99, passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018, at the Barrett House in Markesan. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at 2 p.m., with visitation beginning at 11 a.m., at the FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF DALTON, in Dalton. Pastor Brenda Grams will officiate. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Dalton. Memorials may be directed to the Kingston Historical Society or the First Congregational Church of Dalton.
