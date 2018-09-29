APPLETON—Florence S. “Flo” Miller, age 97, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. She was born on Jan. 12, 1921 in Mauston, one of four siblings of the late August J. H. Hagemann and Clara G. (Stegmann) Hagemann. She was a 1939 graduate of Mauston High School. Flo married John (Jack) B. Miller on Sept. 18, 1943, in Washington, DC., while Jack was stationed there with the U.S. Marine Corps. Returning home after WWII, Flo and Jack made their home in Badger Village, while Jack attended UW-Madison. Upon his graduation, they moved to their home in Middleton, to be closer in proximity to his career as professor of Electrical Engineering at the UW-Madison.
In support of her husband and his career, Flo chose to stay at home to raise their children and take care of their home. Throughout these years she volunteered part-time at the Middleton School District Library, worked part-time at the American Girl Doll Company and later worked full-time for the City of Middleton Public Library. She was a devout Christian, a member of the Middleton Community Church in Middleton, and then a member of the Memorial Presbyterian Church (MPC) in Appleton. She taught Sunday School at the Middleton Community Church and was a volunteer at both churches.
Flo cherished family. She spent a considerable amount of time nurturing her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She freely gave her time and talents to her neighbors, friends and the community without hesitation. She was a volunteer of Middleton Community Church Bazaars, the State Historical Society, Meals on Wheels, and the Middleton Senior Center in Middleton. She was a member of the Appleton Evening Lions Club, and a volunteer with the MPC Quilters in Appleton. She was a self-taught/accomplished seamstress, knitter, quilter, pianist, dancer, artist, and gardener. She was creative and accomplished anything she set her mind to.
Flo is survived by one sister, Carolyn Jean (Young) Cho of Denver, Colo.; a sister-in-law, Jane O’Donnell of St. George, Utah; by her three children, Thomas (Sharon) Miller of Crane Hill, Ala., James (Cora) Miller of Tampa, Fla., Pamela (Charles) Mompier of Appleton; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Harty of White Salmon, Wash., Aaron (Cari) Miller of Crane Hill, Ala., Melissa Miller, Nicole (Matthew) Hawker, and Curtis Miller all of Tampa, Fla., Sarah Laudolff, Becky (Paul) Brown, and Peter Deyo all of Appleton; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Ella and Quinn Harty, Aaron Miller Jr., Nathan and William Hardie, Reece and Avery Hawker, Zach and Nick Laudolff, Lillian Deyo-O’Connell, Brandon Deyo and Tyler and Keira Brown. She is also survived by countless cousins, nieces and nephews. Flo was preceded in death by her husband; her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Donald Peshak; her brother and sister-in-law, Robert Sr. and Helen Hagemann; her brother-in-law, Jack O’Donnell; and one great-grandchild, Chloe Deyo.
A funeral service will be held for Flo at MEMORIAL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 808 E. College Ave., Appleton, on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Wisconsin Lions Camp in Rosholt, Wis. The Lions Camp was established in 1956 as a place for youngsters—with vision, hearing, cognitive challenges or diabetes—to be with others just like themselves. Its’ objective is to provide a fun, safe and memorable camping experience for these youngsters at no cost to the families.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the very wonderful caregivers Therese, Connie, Judy and Shari for all the care they gave to Flo and her family the past three years.
“Generous of Heart, Constant of Faith and Champion of those in Need”