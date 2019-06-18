PARDEEVILLE—Eleanor J. Miller, age 93, of Pardeeville, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Divine Savior Healthcare.
Eleanor was born on September 19, 1925, in the village of Pardeeville to Charles and Lucille (Jerred) Smith. Eleanor attended Pardeeville High School and graduated in 1943.
Following graduation, she became engaged to Alfred “Al” Miller. While Al served in WWII, she worked at the Badger Army Ammunitions Plant. They married in 1945 and near the end of his tour, she joined him in New York City. She loved riding the Staten Island Ferry to see the sights of New York.
Eleanor loved spending time with family and friends, playing golf, and curling. She golfed with friends at Saddle Ridge, nearby courses and in Texas. She was a long-standing member of the Pardeeville Curling Club and in 1969, she and fellow curlers Ruth Wolf, Jeanette Brant, and Donna Hughes won the Women’s National Curling Championship.
After Al’s retirement, they traveled throughout the United States and Canada in their motor home and enjoyed thirteen winters in Arizona and Texas.
Eleanor was a member of the United Methodist Church in Pardeeville. She is remembered as a loving wife, caring mother and grandmother, and a good friend to many.
She is survived by her sons, Chuck (Myrna Van Deursen) of Portage and Steve (Ginny) of Pardeeville; son-in-law Gene (Peg) Loomis of Florida; grandchildren, Chris Loomis, Shana (Kyle) Dumbleton, Paul Miller, Andy (Andrea Bolan) Miller, Emily (Max) Brainard, Kaitlin (Justin) Schumaker, and Jared Miller. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jeanette (Rad) Sloggett, Jim (Kay) Smith, and Dick (Barb) Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Al; daughter Linda Loomis and daughter-in-law, Jeanne Miller; granddaughter, Alyssa Loomis; sisters, Helen McCormick, Marilyn Amend and Charlotte Hunt; and brother Harry Smith.
A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Pardeeville United Methodist Church, 101 Wisconsin St., Pardeeville, with the Rev. Kerry Wilson officiating. Inurnment will be private in Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday at Pardeeville United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to the Pardeeville United Methodist Church or the Pardeeville Curling Club. The family would like to thank the staff at Remington House and Divine Savior Healthcare for the kind and compassionate care given to Eleanor.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.