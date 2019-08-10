WATERTOWN/OREGON—Dennis P. Miller, age 62, was born in Omaha, Neb. on July 10. He passed away in the presence of his wife, Marian on Monday, August 5, 2019. Dennis is survived by his Mother, Marilyn (Shryer) of Sidney, Iowa, Sisters, Denise of Nebraska City, Neb. and Diane Sands of Malvern, Iowa. Wife, Marian (Coleman) of Watertown, Wis. and three Children, Dennis (Shayna Thompson) of Midlothian, Texas, Zack (Sandye Strelow) of Madison, Wis., and Melanie of Watertown, Wis. Dennis is also survived by his eight grandchildren. Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Fred Miller of Sidney, Iowa, and brother-in-law, Richard Sands of Malvern, Iowa.
Dennis and his family moved to Oregon, Wis. in 1967 and was in the Class of 1975. Dennis participated in Sports as a member of the Championship Oregon Football Team and Championship Wrestling Team. As the Class of ‘75, he felt to think of the Wrestling Team as the best Oregon ever had. Dennis loved his Classmates and traditions that the Class of ‘75 still holds true today, amongst many of those in that class. Dennis was a Veteran of our Military, (Vietnam Era) having joined and been Honorably Discharged from the United States Marine Corps. He was proud of his Service to our Country and continued part of that Service as part-time member of the Watertown, Wis. American Legion. After his service to our Country, Dennis became an OTR Truck Driver and spent the next 30 years doing that “All American Job” on the road supporting his family. Thus, the nickname, Buffalo. (CB Handle)
Dennis is also survived by his Veteran Brother and former U.S. Marine, Best Man at his wedding, closest confidant, and childhood friend, Ray Trosper, Norco, Calif. Dennis would often see Ray on his deliveries out to Calif. Dennis and Ray loved getting together whenever they could and reminisce the past and those fond memories. Ray often credits Dennis with many of his life’s directions because of their service in the Marine Corps but especially a resolution called, “21 Seconds”. Ray states this because it was Dennis that convinced Ray to join the Marines. Having capped off their lifelong relationship with a trip to Wash., D.C. last November on the Badger Honor Flights. A weekend that both cherished but mostly that day of being an Honor Flight Veteran Participant, and Ray, as his Veteran Brother and Guardian. As said by Ray. “A great way to remember our lifelong friendship and Service to our Country”.
Dennis had a contagious, distinctive laugh that will be etched in our memories. While we may have grown older, his laugh never did. Throughout the years, Dennis liked seeing those he was also close with from time to time. Al Bentley, Bob Markham, Steve Wesphal, Dave Goplin and Greg Trosper. When Ray and Dennis would speak of the past, names that often were mentioned were, Diane Severson, Dixie Neath, Scott Nelson, Guy Gibney, John Wright, Dennis Christenson, Connie Christenson, Jeff Swinehart, Kenny Smith and another Veteran U.S. Marine, Mark Lehocky.
Dennis loved the Green Bay Packers, “The real and ONLY America’s Team”. The Milw. Brewers, and any sport of the Wisconsin Badgers. Who doesn’t, right? Dennis lived for those teams on TV or at the Stadiums in the seats. Bring on the Brats and beer. And we can’t leave out those Friday Night Fish Fry’s. We are so lucky in Wis. We can survive on Brats, Beer, Fish Fry’s and Lane’s Donuts. Those cinnamon, iced peanut rolls rule. That, in itself is Heaven. And of course, Coffee. Dennis loved Dunkin Donuts Coffee and the same goes with his wife Marian.
From Ray Trosper: “Not many men can equal the Honor and Integrity of Dennis Miller. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. Guard those gates of Heaven, Marine.”
Cremation services by Peace of Mind Funeral Home. Other services are pending at this time.
For Services information, contact Ray Trosper at: 951-315-3905. Ray will also add anyone from the Class of ‘75 to the master email list for all updates for Dennis and all Class get togethers.
The family would like to thank the Staff and Nurses of Rainbow Hospice Care, Johnson Creek.
Any contributions you may be considering, we ask that you support the Semper Fi Fund, and/or the Badger Honor Flights. Semper Fi, Dennis. Salute. RIP Buffalo.