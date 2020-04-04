Miller, Claude Joseph

JANESVILLE—Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Claude Joseph Miller, age 87, died peacefully on April 3, 2020, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. He was born on July 21, 1932, in Mayville, Wis., the son of Claude and Lorella (Hoepner) Miller. Claude graduated from Mayville High School and attended college at UW-Oshkosh, where he earned degrees in English and Political Science.
In 1960, he was united in marriage to Patricia (Patty) Smith. They began an exciting and eventful life together raising three sons and two daughters. As a parent, Claude had enormous pride in his children and their accomplishments. In addition to his family, Claude’s greatest joys were sports, reading, nature, hunting, and his beloved dogs. He had dogs as his companions for over 75 years.
Claude enjoyed playing sports in high school, college, and recreationally. He volunteered as a coach for Janesville Youth Baseball for 34 years, sharing his love of the game and his coaching skills with generations of Janesville’s youth. He took great pride in all the athletes he coached, and followed their careers and future endeavors. His volunteer service was recognized in 2013 when he was inducted into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame.
Claude worked for the State of Wisconsin as a Labor Market Analyst for 37 years, retiring in 1994. During retirement, he and Patty enjoyed spending time with family and friends, social activities at the Janesville Elks Lodge, dining out, and attending sporting events. They also enjoyed traveling, returning often to their favorite destinations, Door County and St. Germain, Wis.
He was a longtime member of the Janesville Elks Lodge and an enthusiastic supporter of UW-Whitewater athletics. He was a member of St. Mary’s and St. John Vianney Catholic churches throughout his life.
Claude’s greatest legacy and gift to all who knew him was his genuine, friendly nature and positive attitude. He saw the best in everyone and every situation he encountered.
Claude is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Patty; five children, Maureen (Patrick) Dorn, McFarland, Wis., Danny (Penny) Miller, Janesville, Patrick (Kirstin) Miller, Fort Atkinson, Wis. Michael (Sloan) Miller, Janesville, and Megan Miller (Bob Wambach), Cottage Grove, Wis.; 14 grandchildren, Carolyn, Patrick and Danielle Dorn, Ella and Jack Miller, Mitchell and Trevor Listol, Benjamin and Laurel Miller, Sydney, Allison, and Madelyn Miller, and Dylan and Cameron Wambach; sister, Judy (Doc) Schwartzmiller of Sedona, Ariz.; many brothers and sisters in law; nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all of Claude’s dear friends who blessed him with relationships that he truly treasured. Special thanks to all staff at Cedar Crest for their thoughtful and compassionate care.
In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, private family services will be held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
