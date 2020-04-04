Miller, Claude Joseph

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JANESVILLE—Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Claude Joseph Miller, age 87, died peacefully on April 3, 2020, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. He was born on July 21, 1932, in Mayville, Wis., the son of Claude and Lorella (Hoepner) Miller. Claude graduated from Mayville High School and attended college at UW-Oshkosh, where he earned degrees in English and Political Science.

In 1960, he was united in marriage to Patricia (Patty) Smith. They began an exciting and eventful life together raising three sons and two daughters. As a parent, Claude had enormous pride in his children and their accomplishments. In addition to his family, Claude’s greatest joys were sports, reading, nature, hunting, and his beloved dogs. He had dogs as his companions for over 75 years.

Claude enjoyed playing sports in high school, college, and recreationally. He volunteered as a coach for Janesville Youth Baseball for 34 years, sharing his love of the game and his coaching skills with generations of Janesville’s youth. He took great pride in all the athletes he coached, and followed their careers and future endeavors. His volunteer service was recognized in 2013 when he was inducted into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame.