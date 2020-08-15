Miller, Carol Mae (Thompson)

Carol was born Jan. 30, 1929, to Pearl and Bert Thompson. She lived in Verona all of her life, graduating from Verona High School in 1947. She married her high school sweetheart, Alexander R. on Sept. 9, 1948. Carol worked at the Wisconsin Telephone Company until she stayed home to dedicate her life to her family. Carol was a member of Memorial Baptist Church and was a member of the Ladies Aid. She was a Girl Scout leader and served as the chairman for the American Red Cross blood drive in Verona for many years. Carol loved her family and enjoyed organizing family gatherings. She and Al enjoyed winter visits to Fort Myers Beach and spending family time at the cottages. Carol enjoyed attending Badger football and hockey games with Al and lifetime friends, Dorothy and Paul Marty. Her family was her life. She loved and supported them through both good and bad times.