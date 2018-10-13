Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON / MOUNT HOREB—Arnold “Arnie” Miller, age 87, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, at his home with family by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, with Monsignor Kenneth Fiedler presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at church.

Miller, Arnold "Arnie"
