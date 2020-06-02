Miller, Alexander Richard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VERONA - Alexander Richard Miller was born July 18, 1929, to Irene and Alexander D. Miller. He passed away June 1, 2020, with his wife and family at his side.

Al "Junior" was a lifelong resident of Verona, Wis., graduating from Verona High School in 1947. He met his high school sweetheart, Carol (Thompson), there and they married on Sept. 9, 1948.

Al started his career with the Bank of Verona right out of high school and retired as President and CEO in 1992. He remained Chairman of the Board until the bank, then Independent Bank, was sold in 2006. Al was known as a fair, honest and respected businessman, and took great pride in serving the community that he lived and worked in.

Al loved being outdoors, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at his cabin, as well as traveling to Fort Meyers Beach, Fla. He always enjoyed UW football and hockey games and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Al dearly loved his family and was always willing to help or give sound advice. His humor and practical jokes are fondly remembered.

He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, The Masonic Lodge, Verona Optimists Club, Ducks Unlimited, and many other civic groups.