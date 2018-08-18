Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON / LAS VEGAS, Nev.—Please join us for a celebration of life luncheon, for Ronnie Millard, on Aug. 26, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the VFW HALL on Cottage Grove Road.

