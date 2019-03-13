MADISON - Terrence Staples Millar died at age 70, on March 9, 2019. For more than 16 months after being diagnosed with 4th stage pancreatic cancer, he lived a joyful and vigorous life. During his 18th month post-diagnosis, he died in the arms of his wife, Susan Millar; daughter, Jessica Millar; son, Matthew Millar; and dear friend, Zachary Schiffman. Terry also is survived by his five grandchildren, Sara and Lora Kenyon, and Adara, Sterling, and Matthias Millar; by his brother, Bruce (Renee) Millar; and sister, Leslee (Chip) Flanagan; by his son-in-law, Richard Kenyon; daughter-in-law, Emily Taylor Millar; brothers-in-law, Curtis (Jill) Bolyard and David (Joanne) Bolyard; and mother-in-law, Celia Bolyard; and by many other close relatives and dear friends across the world.
Terry served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967 to 1969, during which time he married Susan Bolyard on June 15, 1958, and served a tour in the Vietnam War.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Cornell University in 1970, supported Susan during her anthropological field work in Indonesia from 1974 to 1975, and received his PhD in Mathematics from Cornell University in 1975.
That same year, he joined the faculty of UW-Madison Department of Mathematics, where he became professor Emeritus in 2016. In addition to his significant research contributions in mathematical logic and recursion theory, and his graduate and undergraduate teaching, Terry served for a couple decades as associate dean for the Physical Sciences in the UW-Madison Graduate School.
Terry was a force of nature, known for his vibrant and generous spirit. He was passionate about teaching math to everyone he met, and worked for many years to improve math and science education opportunities for women and minorities. For example, at UW-Madison he was the principal investigator of major national grants for improving math and science learning for under served populations. Upon retiring, he served MOSES, a Madison-based criminal justice reform organization, as its info-tech leader.
He was an active member of the First Unitarian Society of Madison. He also was an athlete who loved running, biking, roller blading, skiing, backpacking and playing frisbee golf. What he loved most of all, however, was his family.
A celebration of Terry’s life will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019, in the Atrium Auditorium of the FIRST UNITARIAN SOCIETY, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison. A visitation period will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m., and then a reception. Terry will be buried in a local nature preserve, the Natural Path Sanctuary at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice, and Sustainability.