BLOOMFIELD, Conn.—Elizabeth B. “Betty” Millar, 89, beloved wife of the late Malcolm G. Millar, passed away peacefully at Seabury in Bloomfield on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Betty was born in Madison, Wis., to the late Henry and Elizabeth (Bates) Butler on April 14, 1929. Sweethearts since the 8th grade, Malcolm and Betty were married in Madison on Sept. 2, 1949. After short stays in Pittsburgh, Pa. and Hyattsville, Md., they settled in West Hartford, Conn., living there for 45 years.
Betty was a dedicated member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in West Hartford, where she served on the Floral Committee and taught Sunday School. She was also a member of the West Hartford Garden Club, the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed flower arranging, reading the newspaper, and listening to her favorite radio station. Betty’s genuine curiosity for current events, genealogy, and people’s life stories always made for engaging conversation. Betty was cherished by her family and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Marcie Millar of Kingston, R.I.; her sons, Scott Millar, and his wife, Kimberly of Canton, Conn. and Bruce Millar and his wife, Patricia of Stafford, Conn.; her sister, Marilou Angevine, and her husband, James of Madison, Wis; her grandchildren, Corrie Kaufman Rose, Brian Abbaticola, Kimberly Decoteaux, Shannon Marimón, Ashley Marimón, Brett Millar, Andrew Millar, Nicole Millar and Danielle Millar Downey; and six great-grandchildren. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Jane Millar, and her brother, Henry Reed Butler.
The Millar family would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to the caregivers and staff at Seabury for their compassionate care and kindness for the past 12 years. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at WESTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 2080 Boulevard, West Hartford, Conn. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Westminster Presbyterian Church. For online condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.