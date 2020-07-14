Milke, Arnold E.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Arnold E. Milke, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Nov. 12, 1926, in Madison, the only son of Tony and Myrtle Milke.

Arnold graduated from Madison West High School in 1944. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the Cruiser, USS Atlanta in the South Pacific. Arnold married the love of his life, Dolores Olson, on Aug. 30, 1947. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1951.

Arnold worked for North American Aviation in California and Ward and Strand Consulting Engineers before being employed by the City of Madison Engineering Division. He worked for the City of Madison for 37 years and served as City Engineer from 1973 until his retirement in 1989. Arnold was a member and past president of the Wisconsin Chapter American Public Works Association.

Arnold is survived by his children, Barbara (Scott Condie) Peterson, David (Joan) Milke and Ashley Van Asten; three grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; nieces; and several other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and a granddaughter.