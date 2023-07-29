Milford Alford Oestreich

April 7, 1933 - July 204, 2023

Milford "Mick" Alford Oestreich left this world to join his Heavenly Father on Monday, July 24, 2023 at SSM Hospice Home of Hope with his wife at his side.

Mick was born on April 7, 1933 to Ella Gorr and Fred Oestreich, Sr. in Beaver Dam, WI.

In 1951 he entered the US Marine Corps and served his country in Korea and as a Drill Instructor reaching the rank of Corporal prior to his discharge in 1954. Mick was proud to have served his country and being a Marine. On September 14, 2013 Mick and his lifelong friend Len Diels, also a Marine, were honored to be members of the Badger Honor Flight to Washington, DC where they were able to see our nations memorials to Veterans and those who died in service to our country.

Upon his military discharge Mick returned to Beaver Dam and married Shirley Mae Davis on August 14, 1954. During their 68 years of marriage, they raised eight children and have 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Mick was a true believer in Christ and the salvation of the Lord. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in New Fane, WI and after his retirement he worked as custodian for the church until 2022 when health issues forced him to give up his job with the church.

From 1954 through 1969 Mick worked for Stolper Indutries in Menomonee Falls, WI. In 1969 Mick moved to Precision Metals in Campbellsport, WI where he served as Plant Manager for 29 years until retirement in 1998.

With eight children to raise Mick worked multiple jobs much of his life and strived to install strong moral and Christian values in his children and family, something his children are thankful for today.

After moving to Campbellsport he learned to love golf and became a member at Camelot Country Club. He valued his golf time with friends Bill Bauman, Don Fuerhammer, and Orville Mathieu. During his years of golfing he retrieved thousands of lost golf balls and meticulously cleaned and sorted them into buckets upon buckets which he donated to friends, relatives, and back to Camelot for distribution as they saw fit.

Mick is survived by Shirley, his wife of 68 years; three sons and five daughters: Bruce Tischer, Steve Tischer (Lucy), Brian Oestreich (Carol), Valerie Oestreich (Pat), Cheryl Storm, Sue Ellen Bornick (Bill), Lynn Condreay (Joe), and Debbie Hurst; he is further survived by 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Pearl Limburg and Virginia Juoni; son-in-law, Kim Condreay; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mick was preceded in death by his parents, Ella Gorr and Fred, Sr., brother, Fred, Jr., sisters: Pauline Kranz and Ethel Wollenburg, daughter-in-law, Carol Oestreich, grandchildren: Meghan Whipple, Shannon Tischer, and two infant grandchildren: Hamann Oestreich and Tylor James Storm, and four brothers-in-law.

The Oestreich family wishes to thank Doctor Daniel Johnson, the doctors and staff at SSM Hospital, and the compassionate and caring staff at SSM Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du lac for the professional and dedicated service they provided to Mick and the family during this difficult time.

Per Mick's wishes no funeral is planned however the family will hold a graveside memorial service with military honors at a future date.

Twohig Funeral Services is assisting the family, www.twohigfunerals.com (920) 533-4422.