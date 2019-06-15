MADISON—Rae Kristine Miles, age 59, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare following a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born on May 10, 1960, in Marshfield, the daughter of Howard and Esther (Vieneau) Rannow. Rae married Eddie Miles on Aug. 24, 1985.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie; her two daughters, Alexandra and Morgan Miles; and her mother. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Rannow; and sister, Renee Rannow.
A memorial service will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, with Pastor Sheryl Erickson presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Food Pantry.
