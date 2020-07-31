Mihlbauer, Kathleen M.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAVALLE - Kathleen M. Mihlbauer, age 77, of LaValle, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1943 in Morganfield, Ky., the daughter of Ernest and Lorraine (Holl) Maes. On Aug. 7, 1969, she was united in marriage to Terry Mihlbauer. This marriage was blessed with a daughter, Tammy. Kathy was a bookkeeper for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother in law Eugene Mihlbauer and brother in law Mark Loritz.

Funeral services for Kathy will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Pastor Richard Johnson officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.

