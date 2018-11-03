DODGEVILLE - Cleo E. Miess-James, age 83, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Upland Hills NRC. Cleo was born on Feb. 9, 1935, in Platteville to Herbert and Elizabeth (Bentz) Quincy. She attended the one room Becker School near Lancaster, and then the Union Ridge School near Otter Creek. She was a 1953 graduate of the Dodgeville High School.
She worked for several years at Strong's Bank. Cleo married Eugene "Gene" Miess of Dodgeville on June 28, 1958. They farmed on the Quincy Family Farm beginning in 1965 and she was very proud the farm has been in the family for 75 years. Gene preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 1994. Cleo married Bill James on July 26, 2012. She enjoyed gardening and was passionate about helping others find health through nutrition. Cleo also loved music and photography and always had her camera at hand. She was a member of Iowa County Farm Wives. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family.
She was also preceded in death by her parents. Cleo is survived by her husband, Bill James of Dodgeville;
four daughters, Doreen (Anthony) Izzo of Elmhurst, Ill., Diane (Pat) Hebgen of Highland, Carla (Karl) Pustina of Dodgeville; and Christine (John) Poole of Charlotte, N.C.; a son, Kevin (Sherry) Miess of Dodgeville; 12 grandchildren, Giustino Izzo; Tristan Izzo; Josh (Holly) Hebgen; Adam (Nicki) Hebgen; Zach (Ashley) Hebgen; Aaron Pustina; Tony (Samantha) Pustina; Alex Pustina (Molly McCullick); Abe (Stacy) Pustina; Avery Pustina (fiancé, Erin Caine) and Hamilton and Augustyne Poole; 10 great-grandchildren; Bill's family; a sister, Beth Kurth of Dodgeville; a brother, Glynn (Shirley) Quincy of Dodgeville; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Cleo's Life will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 at DODGEVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Pastor Jim Droste will officiate, with burial in East Side Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday after 11 a.m. Please come prepared to share a memory of Cleo, if you wish. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.