Mielke, Carol Ann

BURLINGTON/MINERAL POINT - Carol Ann Mielke, 82, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Tom, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Aurora Summit Medical Center. Carol was born on Nov. 9, 1937, in West Allis, the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Vallee Rinzel) Wierschke. She worked as an X-Ray Technician, for Lakeview Hospital, in Milwaukee for over 10 years. She married the love of her life, Thomas Mielke, on Aug. 14, 1965, at St. Martini Lutheran Church, in Milwaukee, where they met at a church youth group meeting. They settled down in Mineral Point the following year and spent their life there. She loved her Homemakers Club, Womens Club and was very involved in the Faith Lutheran Church. Carol also enjoyed recordkeeping for Cheryl and Jim Smeja and working in the gift shop at Shake Rag Alley. Carol and Tom enjoyed traveling in their retirement years and spending time together in their home. Carol devoted her whole life to her greatest joys, her two children, Jill (Roy) Benson and Jack Mielke; she loved her family and adored time with her grandchildren, Jessica, Nicole, Bobby, and Sam. She later adored the smiles and laughs of her three great-granddaughters, Becca, Tauriel, and Avery. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Tom, on June 16, 2018.