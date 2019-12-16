Mielke, Carol Ann

You have free articles remaining.
BURLINGTON/MINERAL POINT - Carol Ann Mielke, 82, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Tom, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Aurora Summit Medical Center. Carol was born on Nov. 9, 1937, in West Allis, the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Vallee Rinzel) Wierschke. She worked as an X-Ray Technician, for Lakeview Hospital, in Milwaukee for over 10 years. She married the love of her life, Thomas Mielke, on Aug. 14, 1965, at St. Martini Lutheran Church, in Milwaukee, where they met at a church youth group meeting. They settled down in Mineral Point the following year and spent their life there. She loved her Homemakers Club, Womens Club and was very involved in the Faith Lutheran Church. Carol also enjoyed recordkeeping for Cheryl and Jim Smeja and working in the gift shop at Shake Rag Alley. Carol and Tom enjoyed traveling in their retirement years and spending time together in their home. Carol devoted her whole life to her greatest joys, her two children, Jill (Roy) Benson and Jack Mielke; she loved her family and adored time with her grandchildren, Jessica, Nicole, Bobby, and Sam. She later adored the smiles and laughs of her three great-granddaughters, Becca, Tauriel, and Avery. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Tom, on June 16, 2018.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Faith Lutheran Church, in Mineral Point. Pastor Cal Shaver will officiate. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. all at the church. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Arlington Memorial Cemetery, in Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Faith Lutheran Church would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank the community and their church family for the outpouring love, prayers, and support they've received during this hard time. They also would like to thank the Golden Years staff for going above and beyond in the care for Carol and the staff at Aurora Summit and Aurora Hospice.
