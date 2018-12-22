BELLEVILLE / HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. - Gary A. Midthun, age 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at his home in Hendersonville, N.C. Gary was born on April 16, 1948, to Carlton and Leona Midthun and grew up on the family farm in the town of Springdale which inspired in him a lifelong love of nature and horticulture.
Gary graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1966, furthered his education at Monterey Peninsula College and UW-Milwaukee, and worked as a VISTA volunteer in the central city of Philadelphia. He was employed for most of his career at Tellurian where he managed the care and treatment of persons with mental health issues and the operations of the facilities in which they resided until his retirement in 2013. Gary also served as a volunteer chaplain at the Green County Jail and traveled to the Middle East to work as a peace activist with PAX World Peace Foundation.
Gary enjoyed meeting new people and developing new friendships as well as maintaining long-term friendships, always embracing the insights, individuality, and diversity of others. Through formal education, self-education, life experience, reading, and travel, Gary acquired vast knowledge and developed unique insights on a variety of topics, including history, current events, and theology, and was always happy to share that knowledge and those insights with others.
Gary is survived by his sister, Marcia (Brian) Kiel of DeKalb, Ill.; brother, Dennis (Kim) Midthun of Evansville; sister, Donna (Gordon) Malaise of Madison; nieces Sarah, Rachel, and Madeline Midthun; and numerous friends, cousins, and other relatives.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.