Feb. 21, 1963 – Feb. 3, 2023

Midori Dynes, 59, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly February 3, 2023, at Iruma Hospital near Tokyo, Japan. While she was on her annual trip visiting family in Japan, she had a severe allergic reaction that was further complicated by an undiagnosed aortic aneurysm. In accordance with her wishes, Midori had a traditional Japanese funeral on February 12, 2023, in Japan.

Midori Dynes was born in Sayamashi, a small town outside of Tokyo, Japan on February 21, 1963, to her parents Hideo and Chieko Saito. She graduated from Shiraume Gakuen High School in the same area, and several years later would meet a young airman stationed at Yokota Air Force Base that she would soon marry — Shane. Midori loved her family and as a military spouse was the glue that held them together while being stationed all over the world. Throughout her life she would have many jobs to fill her time, with the latest job a few years ago being embroidery. She enjoyed spending time with and walking her dog Hachi, gardening, and cooking.

Midori was a wonderful wife to her husband Shane for the last 33 years; and mother to her two daughters: Jessica and Sasha. She is also survived by her mother, Chieko; and brother, Yuuji; who both continue to live in Japan.

To celebrate the memory of Midori, her family would like to host a Celebration of Life and welcome friends and family to attend. If you would like to bring something, she loved flowers. We ask that you do not bring any potted plants — we have lots of those already. Please contact Jessica at jessica.dynes@gmail.com if you plan on attending, or if you would like to send flowers to the family.

Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 3 to 8 p.m. at 100 East Main St., Sun Prairie, WI 53590 (parking is across the street or street parking).