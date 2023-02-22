May 23, 2011 – Feb. 17, 2023
CROSS PLAINS—Micol Frederick South, age 11, of Cross Plains, passed away on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at American Family Children’s Hospital.
Micol is survived by his mom, Susan Pertzborn (fiance, Curt Rood); his dad, Jeremy South (fiancee, Addie Moore); maternal grandparents, Joe Pertzborn and Linda (Ziegler) Pertzborn; and paternal grandparents, Robert and Kathleen (Schmaltz) South.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 12 noon on Friday Feb. 24, 2023, with Father Tom Kelley and Father Scott Jablonski concelebrating. Family and friends who wish to view the Mass via LIVE STREAM may visit Micol’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com at 12 noon on Friday. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.
Memorials may be made to Joseph Pertzborn at Lake Ridge Bank in memory of Micol South.
A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
