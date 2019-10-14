MADISON/NEWTON, IOWA - Elizabeth “Betty” Louella Mickey, 92, of Newton, Iowa died on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Nelson Manor. A private family service will be held. Burial will be held at a later date at the Resurrection Cemetery in Madison, Wis. Memorials to Hospice of the Midwest or Nelson Manor may be sent to the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Newton. Betty, the daughter of Francis and Lou Stitgen, was born on July 2, 1927, in Madison, Wis. She grew up in Madison and graduated from high school in 1945. After high school, Betty worked as a secretary. On June 14, 1947, Betty was united in marriage with Thomas Sylvester Mickey in Madison. They lived in Wisconsin before moving to Albuquerque, N.M. During that time, Betty was a homemaker raising their three daughters, Mary Lou, Nancy, and Maureen. Following Tom’s unexpected death in 1977, Betty began working at the University of New Mexico. She and her daughter, Mary Lou, would later move to Cedar Rapids, Iowa to be closer to Nancy and Maureen who had made their homes in Iowa. In Cedar Rapids, Betty worked until her retirement as a secretary at Mount Mercy College and was a member of the St. Pius X Catholic Church. In 2010, Betty and Mary Lou moved to Newton, Iowa; where Betty was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Chruch. Betty was always a caregiver and enjoyed cooking, baking, and sewing. Her legacy with her recipes and cooking style will be continued with traditions such as chicken enchiladas and sopapillas for Christmas Eve dinner. She was also a talented artist. Betty is survived by her daughters, Mary Lou Mickey of Newton, Nancy (Ron) Pisarik of Mount Vernon, and Maureen “Mo” (Jim) Lockwood of Newton; grandchildren, Kelly (Adam) Johnson, Kurt Pisarik, Jenna Pisarik, Jake Pisarik, and Eli Lockwood; and her great-grandchildren, Lilly and Logan Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom Mickey; two brothers; and a sister.
