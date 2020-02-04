Mickelson, Betty J.

MADISON - Betty J. Mickelson, age 77, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. She was born on Dec. 31, 1942, in Madison, the daughter of Harold and Mabel (Taylor) Mickelson.

Betty was known as "mom" to many people in her life. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards, going out to eat with her best friends, Mary and Dave, and spending time with her grandchildren, grand-dogs and grand-birds.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Theresa (Mike) Sonn and Jackie (Jim) Hugo; grandchildren, Ashley (Jacob) Russell and Brandon Sonn; brothers, David Mickelson and Jerry (Pat) Mickelson; and sisters, Marilynn Mickelson and Alice Cormier. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Julius “Dooley” and Edna Olson; sister, Helen Mickelson; and brother, Harold Mickelson.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 Noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Memorials may be gifted in Betty's name to Badger Childhood Cancer Network. Betty's family would like to thank Donny, Adam, and Linda and SSM Hospice for all the kind and compassionate care they gave her. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com

