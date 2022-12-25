Michelle M. Byrnes Thoma, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2022.

She is survived by her daughter Elisabeth “Ellie” Thoma of Cottage Grove. Also surviving are her mother, Donna Byrnes of Mukwonago; her brothers, David Byrnes, (nephew, Mitchell and niece, Gracie) of Eagleville, and John (Wendy) Byrnes (niece, Tessa and nephew, Brady) of Fort Atkinson, WI. She will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues and friends.

Michelle was a graduate of Mukwonago High School (1987), UW Whitewater, (1990 BA) and UW Madison (2000 Doctor of Pharmacy). She was a clinical pharmacist and instructor at UW Madison Health for many years. A proven leader as a counselor, mentor, teacher to young residents and a very valuable member of the UW Health team and professional organizations. She was so proud of her published article “Helping patients when they are most vulnerable” in Pharmacy Today: May 2012. She truly lived that philosophy emphasizing programs on the continuity of care; not only professionally, but in her personal life. Most recently she was involved in community pharmacy at Forward Pharmacy in Cottage Grove.

She loved dance, music, travel, (especially Florida’s gulf coast), her “happy place” up north, but most of all just loved being there for family and friends. She was an inspiration to all of us who knew her and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald J. Byrnes; her grandparents, Walter and Eileen Bross, and Richard and Eleanor Byrnes.

In accordance to Michelle’s wishes, there will be no Funeral Services at this time for Michelle; however, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in 2023.

