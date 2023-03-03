July 15, 1952 – Feb. 25, 2023

BELVIDERE / MADISON—Michele Walker Brand was born July 15, 1952, in Beloit, Wis., daughter of Beverly and Donald Walker. She passed away to eternal life after her courageous battle with ALS at her home on Feb. 25, 2023.

Michele was an extremely dedicated and compassionate Registered Nurse for over 41 years, with a specialty and intense passion for pediatrics. She grew up in Belvidere, Ill., and graduated with her RN from Swedish American Hospital School of Nursing in Rockford in 1973. From there, she moved to Chicago and was a nurse in pediatric cardiology at Cook County (now Stroger), Evanston, and Rush Presbyterian St. Luke Hospitals until 1979, when she moved to Madison as a nurse in the ICU at (then) Madison General Hospital, where she met her to-be husband, Christopher. They were married at Bethel Lutheran Church in 1983. From there, she served for 15 years in the Pediatric Intensive Unit at the University of Wisconsin Hospital, followed by 19 years in the Urgent Care Unit at Group Health Cooperative.

Michele loved traveling, the outdoors (especially fishing with her husband), her children and grandchildren, and her dogs Taffy, Sadie, Maggie, and Jasmine. She was very proud of her and her husband’s Norwegian heritage, and especially loved their travels to Norway. She was a long-time member of Bethel Lutheran Church and had served on the board of Bethel Horizons.

Michele is survived by her husband, Christopher; her son, Andrew (Tanya); daughter, Sirianna Arathi; grandchildren, Ryan and Jennifer; and her special friend, Maradee. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Kimberly Keegan.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, with the Rev. Mike Brown presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023, and also at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Michele and the family would like to thank her dear friends, Maradee, Bridget, Alexandra, and Kaley for their tender care, love, and compassion during her four-year struggle, as well as Ashley and Jamie from Agrace.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorial contributions to the Wisconsin Chapter, ALS Association; Bethel Lutheran Church Television Ministry; or the Dane County Humane Society or no-kill shelter of your choice.

