MADISON—John H. “Mack” Michaelis, age 84, of Madison, died on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at home. A Celebration of Mack’s Life will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, with the Rev. Jeff Vanden Heuvel presiding. Visitation will be held at church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, and to Messiah Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

