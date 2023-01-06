April 18, 1936 – Jan. 3, 2023

JANESVILLE — Michael Thomas Burke, age 86, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Cedar Crest Assisted Living in Janesville, Wis. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Velma.

Mike was born in Richland Center on April 18, 1936; the son of the late Harold and Anastasia (Moore) Burke. In 1954, Mike graduated from Richland Center High School where he enjoyed boxing (he never mentioned a favorite school subject). In 1956, Mike joined the United States Marine Corp for a two-year stint along with five other young men from Richland Center. Mike married Velma (Dieter) on May 11, 1963, and together they raised their children, Todd, Troy, and Tami in Janesville. Mike was employed by General Motors for 48 years!

Mike is survived by his sons: Todd (Lisa) Burke of Naperville, Ill., and Troy Burke of New Berlin; his daughter, Tami (Jason Grimm) Burke of Janesville; two grandchildren: Harrison and Isabella Burke. Mike is also survived by his sister, Betty Kaziukewicz; sister-in-law and husband, Irma and Arvin Brown; and many nieces and nephews.

Mike is preceded in death by his wife, Velma; parents, Harold and Anastasia; brother, Francis; sister, Lorraine Harlan; mother and father in-law, Leland and Arlie Dieter; brothers-in-law: Gary Kaziukewicz, Robert Harlan, and Paul Dieter; sister-in-law, Beverly Burke; nephew, Lee Brown; and niece, Stephanie Miller.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday, January 13, 2023, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. A reception will immediately follow the service in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at Schneider Funeral Home. A private family urn committal will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Mike’s name to the American Diabetes Association.

SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.