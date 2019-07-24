Baraboo - Michael "Mike" John Cone passed away at the age of 64, Monday, July 22, 2019 from a brief battle with cancer. Mike was born in Baraboo on Christmas Day, 1954, the son of John Norton and Barbara Jean (Ameigh) Cone. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and graduated from Baraboo High School. After graduation, he joined the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1977. He went on to attend Madison College, graduating in hotel/restaurant management. Mike was united in marriage to Diana Jane Burgess in 1979 and shortly thereafter moved to California to fulfill his hotel management degree, working for Miramar Hotel on the Pacific Coast Highway. Mike was an avid fan of the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. You could often hear him at Mary Roundtree watching baseball, warming the bleachers. Mike loved his grandchildren who gave him so much joy and unconditional love. Survivors include his loving wife, Diana; children, Trevor (Kassandra) Cone, Sacia (Joshua) Parker; grandchildren, Alivia Cone, Jayce Parker and Eloragh Cone; step-grandchildren, Roman and Asher Roberts; his two brothers, Donald (Julie) Cone and Ricky Cone; aunts, Nancy Cone, Sue Cone, Carol Schultz and an uncle, Dick Walch as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Amy Cone; mother and father-in-law, Donna and Robert Burgess, along with many uncles and aunts.
A memorial service will be held on SATURDAY, JULY 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Redlin Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. as well as at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Butterfield Cemetery.